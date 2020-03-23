Saskatchewan launches business response team

The Government of Saskatchewan has launched a Business Response Team to support businesses in the province dealing with the economic challenges resulting from COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has caused significant economic hardships for businesses as we all work together to reduce the spread of this virus,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “We know businesses have questions and this response team will help them navigate this uncertain situation.”

The Business Response Team, led by the Ministry of Trade and Export Development, will work with businesses to identify program supports available to them both provincially and federally.

An email address and toll-free telephone number have been created to provide businesses a single point of contact to help answer questions. A single window information webpage has also been developed for businesses to access information and receive timely updates on provincial support initiatives. The webpage includes information on both provincial and federal support measures, including the province’s recently announced financial support program.

For more information, businesses can contact the Business Response Team by calling 1-844-800-8688, emailing supportforbusiness@gov.sk.ca or by visiting www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-businesses.

We have been contacted by many businesses, individuals and groups who have offered ideas and solutions. As such, the SaskBuilds Single Procurement Service will serve as a central point of contact and co-ordination.

If you are a Saskatchewan business, innovator, or supplier and you think you have a solution that can help us fight COVID-19, you may direct your submission to procurement@gov.sk.ca.

A website has also been launched to provide information on support for workers who have had their employment impacted by the current economic situation. Workers can visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-workers for more information.

“During this challenging time, it is critical that the government continue to take action to support both the health and safety of our citizens as well as the economy, businesses and workers of our province,” Harrison said.