SHA asks people to pause donations of supplies

The Saskatchewan Health Authority greatly appreciates the public interest in donating supplies to help our point-of-care providers during this unprecedented time. Due to current visitor restrictions, we ask that you do NOT deliver supplies directly to our facilities at this time.
We are developing a safe process for donations that complies with Infection Prevention and Control Standards as well as the social-distancing guidelines from the Chief Medical Health Officer.
We will provide more details for drop off processes and locations in the coming days.
To assure the integrity of the supplies donations must be appropriately packaged in sealed, unopened boxes. We will be accepting the following supplies:
- Masks
- Non-latex gloves
- Disposable gowns
Although we appreciate the gracious offers from our community, we will NOT be accepting sewn masks or gowns at this time. Thank you.
Saskatchewan businesses, innovators and suppliers who have a solution that can help us fight COVID-19 should contact procurement@gov.sk.ca