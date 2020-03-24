SHA asks people to pause donations of supplies

The Saskatchewan Health Authority greatly appreciates the public interest in donating supplies to help our point-of-care providers during this unprecedented time. Due to current visitor restrictions, we ask that you do NOT deliver supplies directly to our facilities at this time.

​We are deve​​loping a safe process for donations that complies with Infection Prevention and Control Standards as well as the social-distancing guidelines from the Chief Medical Health Officer.

​We will provide more details for drop off processes and locations in the coming days.

​To assure the in​​tegrity of the supplies donations must be appropriately packaged in sealed, unopened boxes. We will be accepting the following supplies:

Ma​​sk​s​​​​

Non​-latex gloves

Disposable gowns

​Although we appreciate the gracious offers from our community, we will NOT be accepting sewn masks or gowns at this time. Thank you.

​Saskatchewan businesses, innovators and suppliers who have a solution that can help us fight COVID-19 should contact procurement@gov.sk.ca