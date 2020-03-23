Sask. records 14 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 66

As of March 23, 2020, the province of Saskatchewan has 14 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 66 reported cases.

• Sixty-five cases are confirmed and one case is presumptive positive.

• Two of the cases are individuals in the 5-19 year old category; all others are adults.

• 61 per cent of the cases are males and 39 per cent are females.

• To date, 5,269 COVID-19 tests have been performed by Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory.

Additional demographic information on these cases is not available at this time as public health officials are continuing their contact investigation.

The case surveillance and testing information, including the regional locations of the confirmed and presumptive positive cases, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.