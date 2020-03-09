Sask. teachers will not provide extracurricular services during sanctions

As a result of complexity and composition of Saskatchewan classrooms and the unwillingness to provide adequate support for students across the province, the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee will be implementing sanctions beginning Thursday, March 12, 2020.

“It is extremely frustrating that government admits there is a problem, but refuses to address it,” said Patrick Maze, President, Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation. “Students are paying the price. Teachers have made it clear that securing adequate classroom resources for students is worth fighting for.”

On February 10 and 11, teachers voted 90.2 percent in favour of sanctions. Under the Restriction of Services sanction, all Federation members will:

• Continue to provide students with the best possible learning opportunities during the school day.

• Report to school and provide professional service no more than 15 minutes prior to the start of the school day and not later than 15 minutes after the conclusion of the school day.

• Continue to provide student supervision such as recess, lunch or bus supervision within the time frame specified above.

• Not provide any voluntary or extracurricular services.

“We recognize this causes uncertainty, disappointment and frustration for students, parents and teachers,” said Maze. “We had all hoped to avoid this situation. We ask for continued support in urging government to fix the problems its underfunding has created for students across the province.”

The sanction will remain in effect until further notice. The Teachers’ Bargaining Committee remains focused on negotiating an agreement that addresses student need and is deemed acceptable by teachers.