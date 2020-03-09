One dead; one seriously injured in separate snowmobile accidents

On March 6, 2020, at 9:24 p.m., Prince Albert RCMP received the report of a fatal snowmobile collision approximately 5 km north of Emma Lake, SK, which claimed the life of a 48-year-old male. It was reported that the driver was snowmobiling with friends in the afternoon before becoming separated from the group. A group of friends began a search and located the driver deceased just off the trail hours later. EMS and Lakeland Fire Department also attended the scene. An autopsy has been ordered and scheduled to take place in the coming days.

On March 7, 2020, between the hours of 2 and 3 p.m., Wollaston Lake RCMP received the report of a single snowmobile collision in Wollaston Lake, SK. A 20-year-old male, the lone driver of the snowmobile, was taken to hospital in Saskatoon by air ambulance with what were reported to be serious, life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing for both incidents. The names of both drivers will not be released by RCMP at this time.