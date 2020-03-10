SHSAA cancelling basketball playoffs in province

The Saskatchewan High Schools Athletic Association (SHSAA) issued a statement that it will cancel all remaining basketball playoffs if teachers and the province don’t come to an agreement by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The cancellation would affect any high school teams that won at conferences and were slated to go on to regionals.

The statement issued by the SHSAA this morning is as follows:

Considering the STF job action that was announced on Monday morning in response to the failed bargaining talks with the Provincial Government, the SHSAA Executive Council met on Monday evening.

The Executive reviewed past scenarios where teacher-government contract negotiations have impacted SHSAA activities and championships. The SHSAA relies heavily on the volunteer efforts of teachers across this province to provide educational athletic experiences to our students. Without Saskatchewan teachers available to participate in SHSAA activities as a coach, official, or organizer, SHSAA events cannot continue to be offered. This belief is consistent with the statements and thoughts provided by previous Executive Councils.

The Executive Council has determined that basketball playoffs will continue if efforts between the two bargaining committees can result in sanctions being lifted before 3:30pm on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. If sanctions are not lifted, all remaining basketball playoffs will be cancelled due to the lack of teacher involvement in the events, the loss of the qualification process, and the constraints for schools and host sites in planning and preparing for the events.

It will be most unfortunate if the two sides cannot come to an arrangement that will allow the sanctions to be lifted. Approximately 1700 students and 300 coaches would be impacted by the cancellation as will several other organizations and entities that are involved with SHSAA and the hosting of basketball playoffs.

SHSAA playoffs are a celebration of school sport in our province and provide a showcase for student-athletes as they finish their season of play. The playoffs are one of many programs that SHSAA utilizes to achieve the goals of school sport. The critical life skills that student athletes attain are accumulated through months of participation in a school sport program. That being said, it cannot be denied that an opportunity to participate in school sport playoffs is another means to enhance the learning opportunities of students as they develop citizenship skills in a competitive sport environment.

The SHSAA Executive and Office Staff will be unavailable for further comment as they will wait to see what the two sides can do to alleviate the situation by 3:30pm on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Sincerely,

Lyle McKellar

Executive Director

SHSAA