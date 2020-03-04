RCMP request assistance in locating missing youth last seen near Pilot Butte

White Butte RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13 year-old male. Colby Jobb was last seen at a residence near Pilot Butte at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Colby is described as a 13 year-old male, 5’8″ tall, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweater with a Las Vegas Raiders logo, a white ball cap and black pants.

He may be in Regina, but this has not been confirmed.

Police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Colby Jobb is asked to call White Butte RCMP at 306-781-5050 or their local police detachment. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.