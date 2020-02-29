RCMP temporarily closing Fort Qu‘Appelle office

Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP would like to advise the public that the Fort Qu’Appelle Detachment will be closed temporarily due to remediation work being done on the building.

Service delivery to the area will not be impacted. Officers will still be working directly in and around the community. A temporary on-site facility will be set up outside of the Fort Qu’Appelle Detachment to serve those wanting to attend the detachment in person during regular business hours (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Anyone in Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP jurisdiction can still contact police by calling the detachment at 306-332-2222 or 310-RCMP. As always, in the case of an emergency, please call 9-1-1.

An update will be provided once the Fort Qu’Appelle Detachment building is back in operation.