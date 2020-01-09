BABER – Darrel

Darrel Baber, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully in Melville, SK, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, with family by his side. Darrel was born on March 26, 1951, in Neudorf, SK, the son of George and Margaret (Keller) Baber. He grew up on the family farm near Lemberg. In his childhood, Darrel attended Garden School, the country school north of the farm. He completed Grade 12 at Lemberg High School in 1969. Darrel was baptized and confirmed in Trinity Lutheran Church in Lemberg. He married Dolores (Mills) on Oct. 18, 1986, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Melville. Over the years, he served as a council member at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Zion Lutheran Church. Darrel farmed for many years with his brothers, Glenden and Ralph Baber. He also worked on the oil rigs, 18 years as a motor man and 10 years as a water truck driver. During the spring shutdown on the rigs, he hauled fertilizer for Richardson Pioneer to local farmers. He loved visiting with the farmers and watching seeding progress. He always worked hard at whatever he did. He also enjoyed clearing snow with his skidsteer, cutting grass and gardening. Darrel and his family lived on the original Baber family farm until October 2017. He had a son and two stepchildren. Darrel and Dolores moved into Melville for retirement. There he became well known around town for daily walking his old friendly border collie, Stanley. Darrel was predeceased by his parents, George and Margaret Baber, and sister Janet Busse. He is survived by his loving wife, Dolores; son Kelly (Miranda) Baber and grandson Kane; stepdaughter Holly Reimer; stepson Richard Reimer and grandchildren Adina, Colton and Madelyn; brothers Glenden (Carol L.) Baber and Ralph (Carol D.) Baber; sisters Donnavene (Roland) Gorecki and Georgene (Elmer) Wihlidal; brother-in-law Jackie Busse; and many nephews and nieces. A funeral service was held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Melville, with the Rev. Doug Schmirler officiating. Pianist Marilyn Senyk led the congregation in the singing of the hymns, “The Lord’s My Shepherd”, “Be Thou My Vision” and “God Be with You”. Participants in the service included Holly Reimer doing the readings, Jeremy McLellan presenting the eulogy and Blaine Baber acting as urn bearer. Interment will take place in Garden Peace Evangelical Reformed Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.