ARMBRUSTER – Winnifred Helen

Winnifred Armbruster of Saskatoon, and formerly of Neudorf, was born on Oct. 29, 1947, in Swan River, Man., and passed away at the Saskatoon Convalescent Home on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the age of 72 years. Winnifred was a homemaker and mother of two boys and three stepdaughters. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and when her grandchildren started coming, she was very happy. She very much enjoyed all the time she had with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Winnifred was predeceased by her husband, Duane Armbruster; her mother, Emily; her stepfather, Charles Illsley; and her birth father, John Lowery. She is survived by her children, Grant (Shannon) Sass, Daniel (Laverna) LaFontaine-Sass, Wendy (Pierre) Dener, Sharon (Ron) Dupas and Carol (Ralf) Fischer; five sisters and one brother, Darlene (Maurice) Morin, Rosemary LaFontaine, Joy (Ahab) Constant, Roberta (Darwin) Wheeler, Heather (Harold) Hogg and John (Teri) Illsley. She will be missed by her 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Neudorf. Interment will take place in Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Neudorf. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.