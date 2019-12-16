RCMP search for vehicle involved in accident near Fort Qu’Appelle

On Monday, December 16th shortly before 8 am, Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP responded to a min van that had been driven off the road down into a coulee off highway 10 near the highway 35 turn off. After the driver was safely removed from her vehicle, police learned another vehicle was involved in the incident. Police are looking for witnesses who may have observed this incident or observed the second vehicle. This vehicle is described as a black Chevrolet extended cab or crew cab truck towing an enclosed utility trailer. The truck also had large side mirrors.

It may be possible the driver of the truck did not realize their vehicle collided with the mini van.

The collision occurred between 7:45 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. on highway 10 just west of Fort Qu’Appelle.

If you have any information or believe you are the driver of the black truck, please contact the Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP at (306) 332-2222 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.