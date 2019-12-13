Moosomin hospital emergency department to see temporary closure

This important public service announcement is for residents of the area serviced by the South East Integrated Care Centre in Moosomin.

Due to temporary gaps in physician coverage at the South East Integrated Care Centre, the emergency department will close temporarily on the following dates:

Tuesday, December 17 at 8 a.m. to Thursday December 19 at 8 a.m.

Tuesday, December 24 8 a.m. on to Wednesday, December 25 at 8 a.m.

All other services at the South East Integrated Care Centre are unaffected by this temporary change.

The SHA is working diligently to try to secure physician on-call coverage for all of the potential service disruption dates in an effort to ensure local access to emergency services in the community of Moosomin. We will continue to update residents as information becomes available.

During this time, physician clinic appointments will still be available in the community of Moosomin and can be booked by calling 306-435-3838.

Emergency services are available at:

Kipling Hospital – 306+736-2553

Melville Hospital – 306-728-5407

Wolseley Hospital – 306-698-4440

In the event of an emergency, please call 911. EMS will be dispatched to respond. EMS will assess the patient, initiate treatments and transport to the most appropriate facility to provide further care for the patient’s illness/injury.

If residents have questions regarding their health or mental health, medical advice can be provided by calling 811 to reach the Saskatchewan HealthLine toll-free 24 hours per day.