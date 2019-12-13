Warning issued over new SaskPower scam

SaskPower has been made aware of a scam where customers are receiving phone calls saying they can have a smart meter for $900. The scammer also provides a callback number that takes callers to a menu that sounds like SaskPower’s. This is NOT a legitimate call – customers are warned not to provide any payment information to the caller or call them back.

While SaskPower is installing 20,000 smart meters at businesses in Saskatchewan right now, they are free of charge to our customers. Anyone who is going to receive a smart meter during this phase would have received a letter, a message on their bill and a phone call from SaskPower giving them the option to opt out.

If you receive a call, please let SaskPower know as soon as possible by phoning 1-888-757-6937.