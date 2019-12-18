Fatal house fire in Arcola

Shortly after 7 a.m. on December 18th, 2019 Arcola Fire Department and Carlyle RCMP responded to a residential structure fire in the town of Arcola. A 60-year-old male was found deceased in the residence. The Provincial Fire Scene Examiner and Yorkton RCMP Forensic Identification Section attended to assist with the investigation. The fire has been extinguished and there is no risk to the public.

The RCMP investigation is continuing and there is no reason to suspect the fire is suspicious a this time.