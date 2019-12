Loretta Ganong (nee Thompson) passed away peacefully in Oakville, Ontario on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Even though she spent most of her life in the Toronto area, she was always a Melville gal at heart! Dearly loved by her family and friends, Loretta will be sadly missed. For more details, please visit www.glenoaks.ca Arrangements were by Glen Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, Oakville Ontario.