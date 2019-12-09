Teenager missing from Pilot Butte

White Butte RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating a 14 year-old male. Kaiden Brass-Nyhus was last seen December 1, 2019 at approximately 11:00 p.m. at a residence near Pilot Butte, SK.

Kaiden is described as male, 6’2” tall, 160lbs, short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey Champion hoodie, blue jeans and red Adidas running shoes.

Police are concerned about his well-being and want to ensure he is safe.

He has been known to frequent areas in and around Regina, Yorkton and Meadow Lake but it has not been confirmed that this is where he may be.

Anyone with information that could assist RCMP in locating Kaiden Brass-Nyhus are asked to contact White Butte RCMP at (306)781-5050 or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.