EURICH – Irma

Irma Eurich of Regina, SK, formerly of Lemberg, SK, passed away at the Regina Pasqua Hospital on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, one week shy of her 90th birthday. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter; an infant daughter, Heather; her parents, John and Sophia Huget; sisters Marie and Edna and brother Harold. She is survived by her son, Cam (Bernie) and daughter Maureen (Bob); grandchildren Kimberly (Sean), Jenna (Derek), Andrew (Nicole), Kaeli (John) and Brady (Sarah); and great-grandchildren Layne, Matthew, Sophia, Joseph and Paige. Mom had a love of music; she played piano and sang at a variety of functions in her earlier years. She was a big fan of the Gaithers and had a large collection of their CDs and DVDs. A heartfelt thank you to the amazing caregivers and volunteers at Palliative Care. Your care and compassion is beyond measure. As well, the family would like to thank the staff at Wintergreen Estates for the wonderful care she received while a resident there. A funeral service was held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lemberg on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, with the Rev. Victoria Mwamasika officiating. Lorraine Geres led the congregation in the hymns, “Because He Lives”, “Softly and Tenderly”, “The Old Rugged Cross” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives”. Participants in the service included Maureen Pfeifer giving the eulogy, Bernie Eurich, Kimberly Engel and Brady Eurich doing scripture readings and Kaeli and John Yoo performing a special song. Interment took place in Lemberg Cemetery with Andrew Pfeifer, Brady Eurich, Sean Engel, John Yoo, Doug Seidel and Jim Pfeifer acting as pallbearers. Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.