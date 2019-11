Nov. 12, 2019

Russell McConnell, beloved husband of Isabel, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon at the age of 87, with family by his side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements in care of Mourning Glory Funeral Services 306-978-5200.

