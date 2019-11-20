Saskatchewan SPCA needs your help

The Saskatchewan SPCA is appealing to the public after lower than anticipated ticket sales in the Society’s annual Christmas Cash Lottery fundraiser.

“As an organization that does not receive any government funding, the Christmas Cash Lottery accounts for a significant chunk of our annual operating budget,” explains Frances Wach, executive director. “For over 20 years, we have relied on the Christmas Cash Lottery to provide financial resources for the Saskatchewan SPCA to develop new and innovative programs.”

Ticket sales for the 2019 Saskatchewan SPCA Christmas Cash Lottery launched on October 14. In the weeks since sales began, only 47% of available lottery tickets have been sold.

Proceeds from the Christmas Cash Lottery are used to promote animal welfare and prevent animal cruelty. The Saskatchewan SPCA is working to:

Help pet owners struggling with homelessness through our Warming Hearts & Paws Campaign

Assist the human and the animal victims of violence

Help retired police dogs through our Stryker K-9 Care Fund

Raise awareness of animal welfare issues

Advocate for improvements to animal welfare legislation

Establish a voluntary, education-based certification program for animal rescues

The early bird deadline is November 22 at 11:00 a.m. The Christmas Cash Lottery features $70,000 in cash prizes, including a $25,000 grand prize, a progressive 50/50 prize with a current jackpot of $43,000, a $3,000 early bird prize, and daily cash draws throughout December. Ticket prices start at $25 and can be purchased online at saskspca.ca/lottery or by calling 1-877-577-7220.