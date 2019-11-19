Woman missing from Yorkton

UPDATE: Dakota Davies has been located alive and well.

Yorkton RCMP are requesting the public's assistance in locating 25-year-old Dakota Davies. She is described as being 5'5" and 250 lbs., with brown eyes with multi-coloured hair.

She was last seen in Yorkton but may be in the Saskatoon Area.

Anyone who may know about Dakota Davies’s whereabouts is asked to contact Yorkton RCMP by calling 306-786-2400, or their local police detachment. Information can also be submitted anonymously though Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222- 8477 or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.