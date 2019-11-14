ORYSCHAK, Blake Alexander

Jan. 18, 1996 – Nov. 2, 2019

Blake Alexander Oryschak spent the last hours of his life enjoying laughter with his friends, before his accidental passing on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Melville, SK. From the day he was born on Jan. 18, 1996, Blake brought joy to those around him with his wonderful sense of humour. He attended Junior and Senior years at St. Henry’s School and attended Melville Comprehensive School where many friends were made over the years. Blake developed a love for plumbing at a very young age, His sitter found that putting him in the sink to play worked best to keep him amused. He took plumbing at Saskatchewan Polytechnic in Regina and Saskatoon and was working on his 4th year as a tradesmen. Blake excelled at absolutely everything he did. He loved anything that required hands on work. Right from a young age, Blake would take things apart and put them back together again. Only problem, there were always pieces left over. Blake shared his skills over his young life with Wholesale Transmission, Kal Tire, Melville Regional Park, R Millers Plumbing and Heating - Yorkton, Cando, Rapid Plumbing - Ituna and Moskal Mechanical, at the time of his passing. Blake lived his life how he wanted and enjoyed it. He loved karaoke and playing his guitar. There are many photos and videos of him singing as a young boy right up until his final days, he was always playing music. There was never a dull moment when Blake was in the room. He was gifted with an unbelievable sense of humour and always kept everyone laughing, you couldn’t help but love his contagious smile and laughter. Many hours were spent with his family and friends enjoying the things he loved to do – hunting, fishing, playing pool, slo-pitch, golf, snowmobiling, and so many hours resurrecting old vehicles. All of this explains his joy in the 306 Truck Club and the many reports from those who pulled him and his friends from the mud holes and the snow banks when they were stuck. His intense love for Chevys included everything and even that old green beast with that wooden box at his grandparent’s farm. There are many wonderful memories and stories of Blake during his life as he loved spending time with his family and friends. Blake’s short 23 years were lived to the fullest with his family. His dad, John Oryschak (Rhonda Schick); his mom, Tammy Oryschak; his sisters, Ashley Oryschak and Mataya Bolton; grandparents, Terry and Kathy Schick; Carol Waffle; Doug and Sheila Mark; Rodger Goebel and Barb Quinney; Bonnie Austman and Robert Maier; and Maybelle Fendelet. Blake’s mother- and father-in-law, Jolene and Neal Goebel and their children, Dallan Fendelet and Dawsyn Goebel; mother- and father-in-law Justin and Julie Fendelet; and the rest of his very large family of aunts, uncles and cousins. But, the last 10 years of his life were extra special spending it with the love of his life, Jalisa Fendelet. Predeceasing Blake were his grandparents, Alexander and Alice Oryschak. Prayers were held Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 8 p.m and the funeral mass was held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. from St. Henry’s Roman Catholic Church. Interment followed in St. Henry’s Parish Cemetery. Luncheon followed at Melville Community Works. It is a comfort to know that Blake was loved and cherished by others, which has become so evident by the many beautiful memories being shared since his passing. Arrangements were by Bailey’s Funeral and Cremation Care, Melville.