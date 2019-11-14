KURSAK, Beverly

Nov. 3, 2019

It is with profound sadness that the family of Beverly Kutsak announce her sudden passing on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at the age of 70 years at her home in Fort Qu’Appelle. She leaves behind her husband of 54 years Metro and six children, Troy (Tania), Trent (Sue), Trena (Gerry), Trevor (Amanda), Tyler (Sonia) and Travis (Brooke). She also leaves behind her grandchildren that brought so much joy to her life Shane (Jen), Sara (Jerry), Taylor, Tucker, Austin, Shea, Alexis, Brynn, Bleyk, Luca, Evan, Myla, Laci and Quinn. Her great grandchildren Lucy, Molly, Jace and Jenayia. Also missing her terribly are her two cats, Patches and Poofy. Also left to carry on her memory are many nieces, nephews, friends and customers. Bev was predeceased by her great-granddaughter, Leandra; sister, Evelyn; brother, George; brothers-in-law, Rudy and Darold. Bev loved spending time with the family whether it be at their store Matt’s Furniture, at their home or the cabin. She loved her work, a business that her and Metro started from selling furniture from their basement. She valued the people and the friendships she gathered in her many years in business. It also allowed her to work closely with most of her family on a daily basis. Bev loved animals, birds, crossword puzzles and the many trips her and Metro went on. Visitation was held at Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4001 East Victoria Avenue, Regina, SK on Thursday, Nov, 7, 2019 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. and a celebration of Bev’s life was held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers Bev would love if you made a donation to her favourite charity the Regina Humane Society, P.O. Box 3143, Regina, SK S4P 3G7. Family and friends are invited to sign the online obituary and tributes page at www.reginafuneralhome.ca Arrangements entrusted to Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery 306-789-8850.