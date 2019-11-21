LENNOX – Daryl Jern

June 24, 1950 - Nov. 12, 2019

Daryl Jern Lennox was born on June 24, 1950 and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Daryl was predeceased by his sons, Chad and Shane; nephew, Derek “Spuds” Lennox; and niece, Alexis Lennox; father, John Lennox; and mother and father-in-law, Clem and Alma Wagner. Daryl is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Wendy of Fort Qu’Appelle; daughter, Kolynda and son-in-law, James Musk; mother, Lou Lennox; brothers, Dee, Dwayne (Sue) and Jay “Cook” Lennox; sister, Joanne Ward; brother-in-law, Ralph Ward; nieces, Jill, Sadie, Rylyn, Rebecca, Chelsea “Choch” and Kyley; brother-in-law, Warren Wagner; nephew, Micheal; “second daughters”, Brittany “Britts” Bjorndalen, Morgan “50 Cent” Halladay, Amanda Kennedy, Cyndi Connelly, and their families; as well as numerous great nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Daryl was well known for his quick-witted sense of humour and could make anyone laugh with his famous jokes. His jokes will especially be missed each year at his annual birthday bash. He was an avid dart player, winning numerous tournaments all throughout the country. He loved collecting coins, Archie comics and Bernie Brown pictures. Daryl was set in his ways, but had a giant heart and would give the shirt of his back to anyone he loved. To those who it concerns your rent is now paid in full. May he rest peacefully. He will be missed by all who knew him. Special thanks to home care nurses, Cathy and Lorrie; as well as all the nursing staff at All Nations’ Healing Hospital, in Fort Qu’Appelle. A graveside service was held at Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4001 East Victoria Avenue, Regina, SK on Monday, Nov. 18, 2018 at 3 p.m. Family and friends are invited to sign the online obituary and tributes page at www.reginafuneralhome.ca Arrangements entrusted to Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery 306-789-8850.