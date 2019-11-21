PAICE – Victor Gordon Richard

May 24, 1945 – Nov. 16, 2019

Gord passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. He was never alone. His family was by his side all day, every day for his last two weeks, and Mom visited him in Providence Place faithfully every day. He was predeceased by his parents, Bessie and Jack; parents-in-law, Martha and Gerald Johnson; and brother, Howie. Gord is survived by his wife of 54 years, Maureen; brother, Terry (Lynne); children: daughter, Denise (Mike); sons, Rod, and Derick (Leita); grandchildren, Braden (Sabina), Taylor (Alex), Keyana, Kelsey, Rayleigh, Jaidin, Ava, Danilo and Vivviana; sisters-in-law, Trudy Paice, Peggy Johnson and Susan (Doug) Gillies; and many nieces and nephews. Gord received his Teaching Certificate in 1965, Bachelor of Education and his Bachelor of Arts in 1969, and his Post Graduate Diploma in Educational Administration in 1974, all from the University of Regina. He began teaching at William Grayson in 1965 and received his first administrative assignment shortly afterwards. Gord was principal at almost every elementary school in Moose Jaw over the course of his career. He left teaching in 1980 to partner with his brother Terry to carry on the family business, Paice Construction. In 1988, Gord returned to education and retired as principal of Palliser Heights school in 2005. Gord loved children. He always said that his favorite students were the ‘problematic’ ones (probably because he was ‘one of them’), and his favorite schools were the ones that the most ‘difficult students’ attended. Dad had a gift for connecting with kids and teachers alike, and was an enormous supporter of kids with disabilities and diversity of culture. Gord was deeply honored by the naming ceremony bestowed on him by the indigenous community during his principalship at Prince Arthur School. His given name was Nisto Opaskisikew – Man with Three Rifles. During the ceremony, the elder spoke of the significance of the number three in his life – three children in his family of origin, his own three children, and his three roles – husband, father and educator. At his retirement, many of the teachers spoke of his tough reputation and his huge, soft heart. Despite the rumors that ‘Mr. Paice is scary’, they often felt they had to prep him not to give in and buy the kids a Coke when they were sent to his office. Gord’s kids and grandchildren adored him as he was an awesome dad and grandpa. Gord loved nothing more than collecting his family together for Christmas, a long weekend, or any other excuse for a gathering. Together, they created unique traditions such as the annual Paice golf tournament and the infamous canoe trip, annually enjoyed by Gord’s friends, the boys’ friends, and any one else that wanted to join them on their rustic trek to the remote rivers and lakes of northern Saskatchewan. Gord and Maureen shared a passion for the Roughriders and for gardening as was evidenced in the huge yard in the house the kids grew up in, and at the house they ‘downsized’ to on the acreage. He and Maureen thoroughly enjoyed their many wonderful trips south to Arizona, California and Mexico. Maureen and family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the loving care provided by the amazing staff in Guardian Grove at Providence Place; and the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other staff at the W.F Wigmore Hospital. A Come and Go Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at the Parkview Reception Hall, 474 Hochelaga St W., Moose Jaw. A eulogy will be delivered at around 4:30. Gord was never one to dress in a suit and tie (unless he had to), so the family requests that you come dressed in whatever you are comfortable in. We would love to see your Rider jersey or the colors of your favorite sports team. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gord’s name may be made to Guardian Grove, Providence Place, Providence Place Foundation, 100 2nd Ave NE, Moose Jaw, SK, S6H 1B8. In living memory of Gord, a memorial planting will be made by Jones - Parkview Funeral Services. Please sign the memorial register at website: www.wjjonesandson.com or www.parkviewfuneralchapel.ca (Obituaries). Dayna Chamberlain - Funeral Director