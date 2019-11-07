WHYTE – Blanche (Dena) (nee Dohms)

Dec. 18, 1917 - Oct. 8, 2019

Passed away peacefully at 101 years of age, the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 with family by her side. Born in Fenwood, Sask. in 1917, she was the 5th of 17 children to Ferdinand and Emilie Dohms. Dena is survived by her sisters, Rosalyn, Willyce and Ruby. Predeceased by her husband, James Whyte; her siblings, Martha, Edward, Elsie Edna, Edna, Rudolph, Ludwig, Wilbert, Emma, Esther, Albert, Robert, Clifford and Daniel. Her nephew, Edward and Betty Ruby; and many nephews, nieces and friends. A celebration of life was held at Mount Pleasant Universal Funeral Home, at 306 E. 11th Avenue, Vancouver, B.C. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 3 p.m. We would like to thank the staff at St. Vincent’s Langara Care Home in Vancouver. You brought a sense of peace to our family knowing she was always in good hands.