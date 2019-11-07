MOLNAR – Martha

March 15, 1927 – Oct. 30, 2019

Martha Molnar of St. Paul an Home, Melville, Sask., widow of the late Ted Molnar, entered her eternal rest with family at her side on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Martha was born on March 15, 1927 to Frank and Martha (nee Nagy) Holhoyi, in the Saxon Hill district of Saskatchewan. Predeceased by her father and mother; her husband, Theodore; daughter, Cynthia Reid; brothers, Donavon, Ray, Danny and two brothers in infancy; sisters, Margaret, Elizabeth, Agnes, Julia and Rose; as well as extended brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Martha leaves to cherish her life, her children: Mark (Grace) and their children, Tyson, Tirrell and Karson; Aaron and children, Mason, Austin (Kara) and Janaye; Jerry (Kim) and children, Payton and Leyden; son-in-law, Keith Reid and children, Jennifer (Doug) and Jennifer’s son Kayden and Doug’s children, Kayla and Dylan; Nathan (Stacey) and son Logan; sisters, Irene Holhoyi, Francis Novak and Marion Holhoyi; sisters-in-law, Violet Holhoyi, Janet Molnar and Joyce Molnar. We love you mom and were very blessed to call you mother, grandma and great-grandma. Arrangements were by Bailey’s Funeral and Cremation Care, Melville.