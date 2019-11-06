Gov’t to establish committee on class size and composition

Deputy Premier and Education Minister Gordon Wyant released terms of reference to education sector partners that will be used to develop a framework to guide class size and composition practices in Prekindergarten to Grade 12 classrooms.

The Ministry of Education will work to establish the Provincial Committee on Class Size and Composition and host the first meeting before the end of the month.

“I have heard from parents, teachers and staff that our classrooms are more complex than ever,” Wyant said. “I look forward to the work of this committee helping to develop solutions to guide class size and composition planning in our schools.”

The Provincial Committee on Class Size and Composition will be comprised of representatives from various education partners, including:

• parents;

• academics;

• professional staff;

• the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation;

• the Saskatchewan School Boards Association; and

• the Ministry of Education.

The committee will be expected to construct a framework on class size and composition with the intention of implementing recommendations for the 2020-21 school year.