Arrest made following police chase involving numerous RCMP detachments

Numerous charges have been laid as a result of a series of criminal offences that took place in the Wadena/Foam Lake, Yorkton, Melville and Fort Qu’Appelle detachment areas. Tyler Calvin Severight, 26 years old, of the Cote First Nation, was arrested in Fort Qu’Appelle after a series of police pursuits.

Beginning in the late evening on Saturday November 2, 2019 Wadena/Foam Lake RCMP were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision in Foam Lake in which one driver fled the scene of the accident. The other driver was able to provide a description to police. Police later located the vehicle unoccupied and confirmed it was stolen from Canora. An officer then located a male matching the description walking nearby the abandoned stolen vehicle. The suspect disobeyed orders by the officer to stop walking and pulled out a machete from his pants. The suspect pointed the machete at the officer, then held the machete to his own throat telling the officer to “leave me alone”. The suspect then fled the area on foot. A short time later a truck was reported stolen by an armed suspect with a machete in which he entered a residence through an unlocked door. The suspect was last seen on highway 16 heading towards Yorkton.

Yorkton RCMP located the truck on highway 16 near Springside and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it refused to stop. Police pursued the vehicle and one officer was nearly struck by the suspect as it swerved into the oncoming lane. Two spike belt attempts were foiled when the suspect drove into the ditch. The suspect entered Yorkton city limits and the pursuit was discontinued for public safety. Police located the suspect at a gas station fueling up a short time later. Officers attempted to block the suspect at the pumps, but the vehicle fled with the fuel pump still in the vehicle heading towards Melville on highway 10. Melville RCMP followed the suspect from a distance on highway 10 while Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP set up a road block east of Balcarres. Another spike belt was used and was effective causing the suspect’s tires to deflate. The suspect continued to flee towards Fort Qu’Appelle. As the vehicle entered Fort Qu’Appelle, the vehicle came to a stop after colliding with a stop sign. The suspect fled the foot to a nearby backyard where he was surrounded by police. The suspect continued to hold the machete to his throat. Two conducted energy deployments were unsuccessful. An officer trained in crisis negotiation made contact with the suspect, but after 70 minutes the suspect would not give up.

Officers used an extended range impact weapon that shoots a foam projectile to disable the suspect. He was arrested shortly thereafter, assessed by EMS and taken into custody. No injuries were sustained to the suspect or police.

Tyler Severight was remanded and appeared in Fort Qu’Appelle Provincial Court on November 4, 2019. He is charged with the following offences:

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose Section 88(2) Criminal Code

Drive while prohibited Section 320.18 Criminal Code

Fail to stop after accident Section 320.16(1) Criminal Code

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 Section 354(1)(a) Criminal Code

Assault a peace officer with weapon Section 270.01(2) Criminal Code

Mischief over $5000 Section 430(3) Criminal Code

Mischief under $5000 Section 430(4) Criminal Code

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle Section 320.13(1) Criminal Code

Flight from a peace officer Section 320.17 Criminal Code

Theft under $5000 Section 334(b) Criminal Code

Use electronic device while driving Section 242.1(2) Traffic Safety Act

Tyler Severight continues to remain in custody and will next appear on November 7, 2019 in Fort Qu’Appelle Provincial Court.