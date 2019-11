Dec. 31, 1942 – Aug. 20, 2019

Our sister Shirley (daughter of the late Steve and Nellie Halyk of Fenwood, Sask.) passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 in Cranbrook, B.C. at the age of 76 years.

Left to mourn are her two sons, Kevin (Tammy) and Doug; and three grandchildren, all of Cranbrook, B.C.

Deeply loved and missed by Gordon, Jerry, Don (Doretta) and Mavis (Dale) Gustafson and families.