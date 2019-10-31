APPEL – Wilfred

Aug. 7, 1930 – Oct. 20, 2019

Wilfred Appel of Melville, SK, beloved husband of 65 years of Elsie Appel, entered his eternal rest with family by his side on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Home, Melville. He was 89 years of age. Wilf was born on Aug. 7, 1930, in the Grayson district of Saskatchewan, a son to John and Margaret (nee Hanowski) Appel. He met the love of his life at a dance at Rainbow Hall in Killaly, SK. They were married Oct. 12, 1954, and were blessed with five children. Wilf was a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family playing cards, fishing and sharing recipes, as well as cooking, baking, bowling and playing music. Wilf owned and operated Appel’s Transport for over 20 years and then became the janitor at St. Henry’s Church until his retirement. His love for people kept him busy drawing many to his large yard sales over the years. Wilf was greeted in Heaven by his parents, John and Margaret; daughters Mary, Lena and Margaret; grandson Mitchell Hollinger; sister Alvina Bernhardt; brothers-in-law Tony Exner, Ed Beutel, Adam Beutel and Lavern Graff; and sister-in-law Violet Graff. He leaves behind his wife, Elsie; son Ernie (Laurie) Appel; daughters, Patricia (Peter) Bauldic, Kathy Appel, Debbie (Gilbert) Hollinger and Bernie (Wayne) Nowoselski; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; sister Agnes Exner; brothers Jack (Gloria) Appel and Ray (Marlene) Appell; brother-in-law Zach Bernhardt (Eleanor); and numerous nephews, nieces and friends. A vigil service was held on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Matthews Funeral Home with the Rev. Fr. Andrew Sowa, OMI presiding. Memories of Wilf were shared by his grandchildren, Jacqueline Rathgeber, Ryan Appel, Melissa Kohlenberg and Jennifer Nowoselski. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, with the Rev. Fr. Andrew Sowa, OMI celebrating. Organist Yvette Beutel led the congregation in the hymns. Participants in the service included cross bearers Agnes Exner and Ray Apell, readers Michelle Walz, Alex Nowoselski and Megan Schreiner and eucharistic ministers Rosalie Woloschuk and Lillian Halyk. Interment took place in St. Henry’s Parish Cemetery with Kelly Bauldic, Robert Bauldic, Ryan Appel, Michael Hollinger, Mason Hollinger, Matthew Hollinger and Alex Nowoselski as pallbearers. Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.