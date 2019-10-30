RCMP seize cocaine and crack cocaine in Yorkton drug raid

On October 29th, 2019 at approximately 5:20 p.m., the Yorkton RCMP, executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant at a residence located in Yorkton Saskatchewan.

As a result of the search warrant, approximately 155 grams of Cocaine and Crack Cocaine were seized, along with stolen property and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.

Jesse John Allan Melnyk, 29, of Yorkton, is charged with:

Trafficking – Schedule I: Cocaine 5(1) CDSA

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Schedule I: Cocaine 5(2) CDSA

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Less than or Equal to $5,000.00 354(1)(a) CC

Theft Under $5000.00 334(b) CC

The estimated street value of the drugs are $16,000. Melnyk is scheduled to make his first court appearance on October 31, 2019 at Yorkton Provincial Court.