Advance polls open for federal election

With less than two weeks to go until the Oct. 21 federal election, advance polls are now open for anyone wanting to cast their ballots early. To be eligible to vote, you must be a Canadian citizen, be at least 18 years old on election day, and prove your identity and address.

Polling stations throughout the province are open October 11, 12, 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. To find your advance polling station, check your voter information card or use the Voter Information Service or visit the Elections Canada website.

People can also vote at any of the 500 Elections Canada offices across Canada that are open seven days a week leading up to the election. You can vote at any one of them before October 15 at 6:00 p.m. apply by mail before Tuesday, October 15 at 6:00 p.m. to get a voting kit. Elections Canada must receive their marked ballot by election day, October 21, for it to be counted.