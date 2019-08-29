Assman, Dennis

Dennis Assman of Melville, SK, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at the age of 74 years.

Dennis William was born to William and Irene (nee Wirth) Assman on Oct. 11, 1944, in Neudorf, SK. They were a farming family, and he spent his childhood years learning the life of a “farmer” and being the older brother of two sisters. As a child, Dennis told stories of how he would walk or take the horse and buggy to start the stove at the school. Of course, in the “good ol’ days”, kids had it more difficult and would have to walk to school uphill both ways!!!

On July 29, 1966, Dennis married Edna Friesen from Altona, MB. Once married, Dennis and Edna moved to Yorkton, SK, and Dennis worked as a construction worker. Dennis and Edna then decided to move to Winnipeg, MB, to branch out and experience new career opportunities.

In 1968, Edna gave birth to their eldest child, Deanna, and the following year, in 1969, welcomed their second child, Dean. Their third child, David, was born in 1971. ln 1975, Dennis and Edna decided to move back to Saskatchewan and resided on the Assman family farm at Neudorf. It was during this time that their youngest child, Debbie, was born. Their family was now complete.

Along with raising their four children, Dennis learned his many “crafts” with a self-described “jack of all trades master of none” mentality! In fact, Dennis did master many jobs in life, those being an electrician, plumber, truck driver, carpenter, CN conductor and yard master. He was never scared to tackle any project, and his work was always admired, which left others wondering how he did it!

Dennis had a sideline business with his brother-in-law building homes and cabins at Crooked Lake. These homes were very well built; they never leaked and their foundations never cracked... no small feat when building on a lakefront property!

Dennis loved to hunt, fish, camp, play bingo, visit friends and family, and enjoy the occasional schnapps. He was a very sociable individual who had a wonderful sense of humour and loved to crack the jokes. He was known for his many one-liners and used them whenever the situation presented itself. Once you met Dennis, you never forgot him; he was the true definition of the word “character”! The mould was broken when Dennis was born!

Dennis was predeceased by his loving wife, Edna, in 2011; his father, William, in 1995; and his mother, Irene, in 2009.

He is survived by his four children and their families: daughter Deanna (Brent) Bobier and their children, Christopher and Megan; son Dean (Heidi) Assman and their children, Mitchell, Eric and Scott; son David Assman; daughter Debbie Assman and her children, Kianna (Mike), Marshal and Taylen; sisters Sharon Skotheim and Carol (Raymond) Mathies; sister-in-law Kathy (Brian) Loos; brother-in-law Murray (Mabel) Richards; and many nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

Dennis’s life was celebrated Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Melville, with the Rev. Kim Sherwin presiding. The organist, Marilyn Senyk, led in the hymns, “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace”. Eric Assman read scripture, Dean Assman shared family memories and Heidi Assman sang “I Did It My Way”. As a final tribute, the recorded song, “Oh Lord, It’s Hard to be Humble” was played as a recessional.

All who knew and loved Dennis were considered honorary pallbearers, and the active pallbearers were Christopher Bobier, Mitchell Assman, Eric Assman, Scott Assman, Marshal Smee, Taylen Assman-Shewchuk, Megan Bobier and Keanna Assman.

Interment took place in Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Neudorf.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.