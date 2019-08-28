Temporary closure of emergency department at Broadview Union Hospital

Due to the inability to provide lab/diagnostic services at the Broadview Union Hospital, the emergency department and acute care services will close temporarily effective August 30, 2019 at 4:00 pm until September 16, 2019 at 8:00 am. All other services at the Broadview Union Hospital are unaffected by this temporary change.

Recruitment for Combined Lab X-ray Technicians (CLXT) has been unsuccessful to date and recruitment of these positions remains a priority for Broadview Union Hospital. The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) remains committed to restoring local access to all usual health care services offered in the community of Broadview once this shortage has passed.

Updates will be provided periodically to the community on the status of this process and the timing for returning acute care and the emergency department in Broadview to its normal hours of operation.

During this time Physician clinic appointments will still be available in the community of Broadview and can be booked by calling 306-696-2266.

In the event of an emergency, please call 911. EMS will be dispatched to respond. EMS will assess the patient, initiate treatments and transport to the most appropriate facility to provide further care for the patient’s illness/injury.

If residents have questions in regards to their health, medical advice can be provided by calling 811 to reach the Saskatchewan HealthLine toll-free 24hrs/day.