SIES – Arthur

July 11, 1937 - August 11, 2019

Arthur (Art) Sies of Yorkton, Sask., and formerly of Melville,Sask., passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the age of 82 years.

Art was born to Samuel and Katherine Sies on July 11, 1937, 10 miles southwest of Melville on the family farm. He attended Reimer School until Grade 8, then took his Grade 9 by correspondence. He followed this by receiving a diploma, and making the Dean’s Honour List, in major appliance repair, as well as a diploma in Bell & Howell television repair (Art was always very, very proud of this accomplishment!!!). Besides his interest in appliance and television repair, Art worked hard at various jobs, including as a farm hand at age 16; at age 17, he began working at Red Star Auto, starting out pumping gas and by his second year working as a mechanic; at age 18, he started at the Swift Canadian Creamery; at age 20, he moved to the Quick Freeze and worked as a butcher; and in 1967, he hired on with the CNR as a labourer, carman’s helper and trackmobile operator.

Art was united in marriage to Lillian Gattinger on July 29, 1960, in a candlelight service at Christ Lutheran Church in Neudorf, Sask. To their union eight children were born, five boys and three girls. Their home was always filled with music, laughter and love. On July 21, 1992, Lillian lost her battle with cancer; this was a huge loss for Arthur and his children.

Art married Marie Michalchuk (nee Bodnar) in 2005 and became a step-father to Marie’s four sons and three daughters. Arthur’s children appreciate the love and support Marie gave their dad over the last 14 years.

Art will be remembered for his many talents and interests. He was a self-taught musician, playing violin and guitar and spending countless hours playing music in the family home and singing with his children. Art played in many groups, providing music for the senior citizen homes. He also sang in the Melville and District German Heritage Club Choir. In his spare time, Art loved fishing, bowling, playing horseshoes, doing appliance repair, family gatherings, playing Yahtzee, doing puzzles, and most importantly, living his never-ending faith by reading the Bible daily and serving the church, including teaching Sunday School.

Art was predeceased by his wife, Lillian (nee Gattinger); his parents, Sam and Katherine (nee Haas) Sies; his brothers and their wives, Gordon and Rose Sies and Richard and Katie Sies; and a sister, Irene Sies.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Marie Michalchuk; his children, Bryan (Karen) Sies, Suzanne (Richard) Beck, Jonathon (Susan) Sies, Debbie Sies, Darcy Sies, Darren Sies (Cheryl West), Sheryl (Darrell) Halarewich and Chad Sies (Kim Desrochers); 12 grandchildren, Brennan Beck, Lateesha Armbruster, Carissa Hermary, Alysha Vandane, Colby Sies, Chelsie Sies, Chloe

Sies, Dylan Sies, Melissa Sies, Taylor Halarewich, Xander Sies and Logan Halarewich; two great-grandchildren, Payton Rutzki and Avayah Armbruster; his step-children, Bev (Bob) Woodward, Don Michalchuk, Bill (Sandy) Michalchuk, Rick Michalchuk, John (Lisa) Michalchuk and Maria (Shawn) Cummings; his siblings, Mervin (Georgina) Sies, Marion (Glen) Harper and Winston (Elaine) Sies; as well as a number nieces and nephews.

Art’s funeral service took place at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, with the Rev. Kim Sherwin officiating. Organist Gerri Miller led the congregation in singing the hymns, “Amazing Grace”, “On Eagle’s Wings” and “How Great Thou Art”. Family memories were presented by Debbie Sies, and Lateesha Armbruster represented Art’s grandchildren in sharing their memories. Readers were Chloe Sies and Taylor Halarewich.

Interment took place in the Melville City Cemetery with Brennan Beck, Colby Sies, Mike Armbruster, Dylan Sies, Logan Halarewich and Xander Sies acting as pallbearers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.