KEELER – Doris Edith

August 30, 1928 - July 25, 2019

Mum left us as she had lived, quietly. She passed away in her sleep on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 90 years of age. Doris Edith Meadows was born in Whitewood, Sask. on Aug. 30, 1928 and raised on the family homestead. One of three daughters, she started helping at an early age with barnyard chores, then in the field as well driving a team, cutting hay and stooking. Most of their food was grown or raised on the farm or gathered from nature. Doris learned from her parents a great knowledge of and appreciation for nature. Doris attended school for 10 years at Armentieres School, walking or skiing to school, then boarded in town for Grades 11 and 12. She married John Keeler on Oct. 14, 1948, and together they continued the life she loved – they farmed and raised their family in the Armentieres district for 27 years before retiring to Whitewood. Doris was predeceased by her husband, John in 2001; her parents, Edwin (1950) and Gertrude (1974) Meadows; her sister, Margaret Rieger (2015); 14 brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and three great-grandchildren at birth. She is survived by her children, Shirley (Del) Coderre and Donald (Linda) Keeler; and six grandchildren, Melissa (Barry) Chorneyko and their children, Joseph, Catherine, Lucy and Anna; Candace (Bill) Ruetz and their children, Nathan, Emily, Elizabeth, Daniel, Claire and Matthew; Nadine Coderre (Scott Derby); Colette (Jeremy) Procyshen and their children, Luke, Dominic and Brett; Sabrina (John) Beggs and daughter Britley; Bruce (Pamela) Keeler and daughter Gabrielle. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Meadows; her sister-in-law, Elsie McCaw; as well as many nieces and nephews. Doris loved her family and always made a special effort to bake all their favourite foods whenever they visited (angel food cake, rice krispie cake, ice box cookies, gingersnaps, Yorkshire pudding). She treasured visits from her children, every grandchild, great-grandchild, niece and nephew. Doris attended every special event in their lives when she was able; and when she was no longer able to attend, she was eager to know all about the celebrations and to see their pictures. She loved the simple farm life, her garden and flowers and all of nature. Special thanks to the caring staff at Broadview House who were family to Doris for 3-1/2 years and to staff at the Whitewood Nursing Home for their compassionate care over the last 16 months. Doris’s funeral service was held Friday, Aug.16, 2019 at St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Church, Whitewood, with the Rev. Brian Woods presiding. Organist Hertha Briggs led the congregation in the singing of the hymns, “In the Garden”, “Church in the Wildwood”, “In the Bulb There Is a Flower” and “Amazing Grace”. Readers were Del Coderre, Candace Ruetz, Melissa Chorneyko and Colette Procyshen, and the eulogy was presented by Nadine Coderre. Interment took place in the Whitewood Cemetery with Bruce Keeler as urnbearer. Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Whitewood.