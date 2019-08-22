KIRK – Bryan

July 18, 1940 - August 9, 2019

Bryan Kirk of Melville, Sask., passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at the age of 79 years.

Bryan George was born to Louis and Ethel (nee Amy) Kirk on July 18, 1940, on the farm in the Pheasant Hills School district southeast of Duff. He was the second of three sons born to Ethel and Louis.

Bryan attended Pheasant Hills School, after which he worked with his father on the farm. When his parents retired and moved to Summerland, B.C., Bryan continued farming and established a grain cleaning business. He eventually rented out the land so that he could concentrate on grain cleaning.

Bryan was united in marriage to Reta Bundus on Oct. 4, 1980, and together they built a new home on the farm. In 2005, they built a new home in Melville and moved off the farm to retire.

Never one to be shy of hard work, Bryan kept busy as a machinist, welder, gardener and beekeeper. As a person who enjoyed an adventure, Bryan learned to fly and purchased a Cessna 150 airplane that he used for checking crops from above, as well as for pleasure flying. He loved travelling, both by car and plane, and together he and Reta travelled to England, Wales and Scotland, Australia and New Zealand, Newfoundland and Labrador, Costa Rica and the Canadian Maritimes with Floyd and Margaret, Neil and Beverley, as well as many points north, south, east and west.

Bryan believed it was important to be active in his local communities, so served on multiple committees and boards with St. Paul Lutheran Home, the Neudorf and Melville Co-ops, the Saskatchewan Wheat Pool in Duff, the South Parkland Economic Development Agency in Melville, the Citizens on Patrol Program in Melville and rural areas, as a guard at the RCMP detachment in Melville, as a Commissionaire at the RCMP detachment in Yorkton, the Melville and District Community Foundation, Melville in Bloom, Duff United Church and First United Church in Melville.

Bryan was a good-natured individual with a good sense of humour. He was always on hand to help with community functions or lend his many skills to friends and neighbours. In his spare time, Bryan enjoyed woodworking as a hobby; he made many wooden items which he shared with his family and friends.

As time went by, Bryan lost his eyesight and general health, and died on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife, Reta; niece, Maree (nee Kirk) and Brad Cowell, great-nephews, Andrew and Ryan Cowell; sister-in-law, Beverley Kirk (Joe), nephew, Ryan Kirk, niece Tamara Kirk (Darren) and great-niece, Amity Kirk; adopted family, Paul, Ruth, Jacob, Adam, Amelia and Isaac Mitchell, and Alvin (Sonnyo) Hachazo; sisters-in-law, Rita Bundus, Darlene Hubick and Doreen Neskar; as well as nieces and nephews.

Bryan was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Ethel Kirk; brothers, Floyd (Margaret) Kirk and Neil Kirk; his aunt, Myrtle (Cecil) Wurts; his uncle, Earl (Dorothy) Kirk; his aunt, Enid Kirk; parents-in-law, Ludwig and Phyllis (nee Triffo) Bundus; sisters-in-law, Deanna (Leonard) Bundus and Sandra (Oscar) Serge; and brothers-in-law, Warren Bundus, Brian Hubick and Bernie Neskar.

A graveside service for Bryan was held Saturday, Aug.17, 2019 at the Duff Cemetery with the Rev. Brian Mee of First United Church, Melville, presiding. Donations in Bryan’s memory may be made at matthewsfuneralhome.ca to Diabetes Canada, the Canadian Cancer Society or the First United Church Memorial Fund.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.