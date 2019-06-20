YOUNG – Edwin

Edwin passed away Monday, June 11, 2019 at Providence Place Moose Jaw, SK at 73 years of age. He was born on Sept. 2, 1945 in Melville, SK.

Edwin is predeceased by his parents, Lorenz and Lena Young “Jung”; nephew, Paul Polisky; brothers-in-law, Phillip Kuntz and Leslie Woloschuk.

Edwin is survived by sisters, Mildred (Ray) Polisky, Erica Kuntz, Evelyn (Ernie) Sholter, Eleanor Woloschuk, Laura (Dennis) Hoffman; brother, Roger (Sharon) Young as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Edwin was raised on the family farm south of Melville, although he was handicapped all his life, he was still able to learn how to do many things. At a young age on the farm Edwin learned to drive a tractor, he was talented in his drawings, as he was even able to draw a picture of the tractor, showing all the details of the tractor.

As time went by Edwin eventually moved to Moose Jaw, where he worked at Diversified Industries, which he took great pride in, making things like hooked rugs which became great sellers. Edwin also enjoyed matching colours for various artwork, which he did with perfection. Edwin was always enthusiastic in all endeavors and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A funeral service was held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at W. J. Jones Chapel, 106 Athabasca St E., Moose Jaw. Deacon Lamont officiated.

Interment to follow at Rosedale Cemetery. In loving memory of Edwin, a memorial tree planting will be made by Jones-Parkview Funeral Services.

