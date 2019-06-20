SWITZER WOLFE HODGSON – Marguerite Maxine

Marguerite Maxine Switzer Wolfe Hodgson closed her eyes in eternal peace with family by her side on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 10:16 a.m. at the age of 93.

A graveside service will be held at the Grenfell Cemetery on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow in the Grenfell Apostolic Church.

She was born on the family farm in Grenfell, Sask. on Oct. 6, 1925, one of three girls and nine boys.

She was predeceased by her devoted parents, Clement and Margarite Switzer; her brothers, Ross, Harold, Doug, Robert, and their loving wives, Audrey, Pauline, Arlene, Robbie, Gail, Jewel, Stella; and a brother in infancy; her loving husband, George Wolfe; their baby girl, Beverly Joan; and her last love, Bill Hodgson.

She is survived by her three children, Sandra, Barbara (Dennis) and Rick (Eileen) who will forever be thankful for her deep devotion and love; her 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandbabies; her eldest brother, Lloyd (June); younger brothers, Vern (Doreen), Earl (Peggy), Don (Janet); and forever sisters, Marge and Adele; sister-in-law, Riki; Bill’s children, and her many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Most of her life was spent in Grenfell where she worked in the TD bank and later owned the well loved, local clothing boutique.

Maxine was a very active participant in her church and community, caring for others, singing in the local choir, baking fantastic desserts, tending to her beautiful garden, and visiting with all neighbours on her daily walks.

Maxine truly cherished her family and friends and was known for her gentle, loving spirit, which remained evident even throughout her illness, while being cared for at Hogg Pavillion. She will be lovingly remembered and missed greatly by all. She will be laid to rest, alongside her beloved George and Beverly. Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com