LUTZ – Alvin Russell

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Alvin Russell Lutz on Friday, May 31, 2019, aged 76.

Al was known for his gracious manner, ready smile, generosity and love for his family. He was a gentle man and a gentleman, the first to remember your birthday or offer helpwhere needed. He enjoyed Western music, reminiscing, entertaining

and hosting family gatherings, ensuring your wine glass was never empty.

His history is a classic Canadian success story of early beginnings in a one-room school house in Finnie (Duff), Sask. and the work ethic of farming to becoming an entrepreneur.

Upon settling in Nanaimo, B.C., Al started his own company with partner, Mel Barber, and AMCO Homes was born. Shortly afterwards he became the sole owner, running the business successfully for 46 years and leaving this legacy for his sons, Joel and Tyler, of whom he was so proud.

Alvin married his childhood sweetheart, Faye, with whom he shared an enduring love for all the family in Saskatchewan, even as his family in Nanaimo grew.

Al is predeceased by his parents, Barbara and Matthew; sister, Noreen (Bill) Krahenbil; brother, Jim (Wilmarie) Lutz; and sister-in-law, Irene (Vern) Neuls.

Al is survived by his wife, Faye; sons, Joel (Erin), Tyler (Tina); and four grandchildren, which were the lights of his life – Meghan, Noah, Henry and Grace. Al is also survived by his brother, Leonard (Gladys) Lutz; in-laws, Betty (Terry) Faulkner, Arla Neuls, Shirley Neuls, Garry (Deb) Neuls and Vern (Joanne) Neuls; as well as many beloved

nieces and nephews.

All who knew him will dearly miss his steady, gentle, supportive presence and phone calls. The family would liketo thank the nurses and staff at Berwick, Dr. Kenward, Dr. Ruffell and Dr. Poonja for the grace and comfort they gave Al in his last months.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the British Columbia Cancer Foundation.

A celebration of life will be held at the Nanaimo Golf Club on Friday, July 26 at 12 p.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sands Funeral Chapel, Cremation and Reception Centre, Nanaimo, B.C.