BURAK – Betty Joan

Betty Joan Burak of Winnipeg, Man. A funeral service (Panakhyda) will be celebrated on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. from St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Goodeve.

Betty passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 after a battle with cancer at the Concordia Hospital with friends, Lois and Phil, and Shannon at her side.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, Nellie and Mike Burak; and sister-in-law, Florence of Goodeve, Sask.

Betty was born on Jan. 4, 1946 in Melville, Sask. She moved to Winnipeg to attend Business College. She worked for many years at Victoria Leather and Canada Safeway in the accounting department.

Betty enjoyed curling and in later years, never missed watching or attending the Brier or the Scotties with her brother, Dave or niece, Leanna. Betty was also a long-time fan of the Winnipeg Jets and Blue Bombers. She loved camping, occasionally casino trips to the United States with friends and family, and to the cottage at Falcon Lake.

Betty will be sadly missed by her brother, Dave and his children, Michael (Julia, Jacob and Jaclyn) of Melville; Leanne Burak of Brandon and Jeffrey (Joanne, Janaya and Anna); and brother, Ron of Goodeve. She also leaves a very dear friend, Lois (Phil) Drohomerski and their children, Shannon Harrison (Michael, Zander and Connor); godson, Ryan Drohomerski (Georgia, Hunter and Jessie) of Melfort, Sask.

We wish to express a special thanks to Mary, Lynne and those who visited Betty thoughout her illness, especially Father Michael.

Cremation has taken place. Funeral mass was celebrated Friday, June 7 at 11 a.m. at Holy Eucharist Church on Munroe and Watt with Father Michael Kwiatkowski presiding.

Our special thanks to the staff at Concordia N1, Cathedral Manor and home care who cared for her.

Flowers gratefully declined, donation in Betty’s memory to Cancer Care would be appreciated.

Arrangement are by Bailey’s Funeral Home, Melville.