RCMP release new photos in Grenfell break and enter

Broadview RCMP have released new photo's of two suspects responsible for the break and enter to the Grenfell Co-op Grocery Store on February 10, 2019 in hopes someone will come forward with information about the suspects.

The first suspect is seen wearing a green camo tuque, black hoodie with light grey/ silver shoulders. Second suspect wearing a grey tuque with faded black hoodie. Both suspects are believed to be wearing arctic "Muck" boots. These two will have a large quantity of cigarettes in their possession.

If you have any information about this or any other crime, please contact the Broadview RCMP at (306) 696-5200 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, *8477 on Sask-Tel Mobility, text TIP206 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com where you can also view information on other unsolved crimes.