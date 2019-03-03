One dead in collision of Highway 9

Late last night (Mar. 2) Carlyle and Broadview RCMP as well as Emergency Services from Wawota and Kipling attended a fatal motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on Highway #9 north of Highway 48. A south bound vehicle appears to have lost control after hitting a snowdrift and struck a north bound vehicle with two occupants. The sole occupant of the south bound vehicle was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the northbound vehicle was transported by ambulance to the Kipling hospital while the passenger was transported to Regina by STARS Air Ambulance.

RCMP Forensic Reconstructionists from Weyburn and Estevan attended and continue to assist with the investigation.

A section of Highway 9 was closed down until approximately 3:45 am this morning.

No names have been released.