RCMP seeking armed robbers

RCMP are seeking the publics assistance. Members are currently searching for a vehicle described as a black 4 door VW Golf hatchback plate number 815 LHI last seen in the Spalding area. It is thought there are three occupants in the vehicle. Occupants are suspects in three armed robberies in Prince Albert, Jansen and Spalding. If you observe this car do not approach. Suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Please contact local police, dial 911 or 310-RCMP if observed.