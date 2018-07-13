Indian Head request hep locating wanted man

Indian Head RCMP are requesting the assistance of the public in locating Joel Maurer.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Maurer in the Indian Head area. He has been charged with the following offences in relation to incident on October 28, 2016 in Wolseley, Saskatchewan:

2 counts, Impaired Operation Causing Bodily Harm, Section 255(2) of Criminal Code.

2 counts, Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm, Section 249(3) of Criminal Code.

1 count, Assault, Section 266 of Criminal Code.

1 count, Flight from police, Section 249.1(1) of Criminal Code.

1 count, Fail to notified property owner of damage from an accident, Section 253(1)(a)(ii) of Traffic and Safety Act.

1 count, Have, give, keep or consume beverage of Alcohol in a vehicle, Section 109(1) of AGRA.

Maurer is a 30 year-old male described as being 6”2, Caucasian, medium build, blond hair and blue eyes. He has ties to the Fort Qu’Appelle and Melville areas, but there is no indication at this time that he may be in those communities.

Indian Head RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Joel Maurer to contact their local RCMP detachment or Indian Head RCMP at 306-695-5200. Anyone wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).