Esterhazy business fined $35,000 for workplace injury

Esterhazy Ford Sales Ltd. has been fined a total of $35,000 for violating one count under Occupational Health and Safety legislation. The fine comes following an incident that occurred on August 4, 2017, when a worker was attempting to close the bay door of the shop. The door landed on his legs resulting in fractures to both legs.

The Carlyle company, which was operating in Esterhazy at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty in Esterhazy Provincial Court on July 10, 2018, to contravening clause 12(a) of the regulations (being an employer at a place of employment, fail to ensure the provision and maintenance of plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of the employer’s workers, resulting in a serious injury to a worker).

The company was fined $25,000 with a $10,000 surcharge.