RCMP investigating armed kidnapping near Melville

At approximately 4:05 p.m. on June 12, Melville RCMP responded to a complaint of a reported kidnapping that had taken place at approximately 1:30 PM from a rural property south of Melville.

A female was home alone when an unknown male entered the residence armed with a firearm that had been reportedly stolen from that residence. The male demanded to be driven to Regina, and the female complied. Once in Regina, the male demanded to be taken to a residence. Upon arriving at the residence, the male had exited the car. The female drove away and immediately reported to Regina Police Service.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous male, approximately 5' 10" tall with a slim build. He was wearing black pants, a black "Regina Riot" hoodie with "Defence" written in white on the front.

No injuries were reported.

This investigation is ongoing with the assistance of Yorkton General Investigation Section and Yorkton Forensic Identification Section.

No further updates are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Melville RCMP at 306-728-1700, Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). In an emergency, call 911.