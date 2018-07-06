Truck driver charged in deaths of Humboldt bus crash

This morning, Saskatchewan RCMP made an arrest in relation to the investigation into the fatal collision involving the Humboldt Broncos on April 6, 2018 that claimed the lives of 16 people and injured another 13.

Investigators from the RCMP Major Crime Unit arrested the driver of the semi-trailer unit, Jaskirat Sidhu (DOB: 1988-10-31), a 29-year-old male from Calgary, Alberta. Mr. Sidhu was arrested without incident shortly after 10 a.m. at his residence in Calgary.

Mr. Sidhu has been charged with 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm. He was remanded into RCMP custody and will make his first appearance in Saskatchewan Provincial Court next week. Details of this court appearance have not been finalized.