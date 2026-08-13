For the past 25 years an oat processing facility in Yorkton has been the foundational piece for Grain Millers Inc. in Canada.

Grain Millers has been operating in Canada for 25 years – operations that started in Yorkton.

“This was the first foot down in Canada,” said Terry Tyson, President at Grain Millers Canada in a Grasslands News interview in June, adding “it became our Canadian headquarters.”

At the time Grain Millers had bought the local facility from Popowich Milling with operations within the city limits, with overall capacity to process 1.5 million bushels of oats annually.

In the following 25 years the capacity of the company has grown to the point today, at their location just north of the city, they can process 24 million bushels.

Comparing it it’s pretty well 12-fold, said Tyson, at an official celebration held at the mill site July 30, for staff and invited guests.

Among those guests was Yorkton MLA David Chan.

“It is important for us to recognize celebrations like today,” he said, adding “. . .the story of Grain Millers is an inspiring one. . . The impact on Yorkton and surrounding area can’t be over-stated.”

RM of Orkney Reeve Randy Trost picked up on the concept of Grain Millers role locally. He said while the facility is important to local farmers as a market the company is “also a big part of the community.”

Councillor Randy Goulden representing the City of Yorkton noted immediately “25 years is a significant milestone. It represents a lot of work.”

Goulden said through the years Grain Millers has become almost synonymous with agriculture and processing.

“Grain Millers is part of Yorkton’s story because agriculture is part of Yorkton’s story,” she said.

And, and it all has happened because of those involved, continued Goulden.

The facility relies on its employees keeping the facility running, said Goulden. Then of farmers supplying oats, and customers buying what is processed.

Tyson said the lead up to the anniversary has certainly been a time of reflection, adding when you’re in it you don’t often pause to think about what has been accomplished, but with 25 years past it does allow time “to think about where we’ve come from.” He said everything that has been accomplished “is definitely built by people.”

Tyson said the early years were tough with the focus on just securing market and viability, and when that was achieved the focus evolved.

The focus shifted to what does Grain Millers in Yorkton do to become industry leaders, he said, adding and now the thinking has shifted again to the point they want to be the best at what they do.

The success of the facility is testament to the staff, offered Tyson.

“This site succeeds because of the people who show up every day,” he said.

Tyson pointed out that five staff — Marilyn Britton, Trevor Gyoerick, Dallas Rusnak, Grant McCallum, and Ron Hannant – have been with Grain Millers since they purchased the facility.

Todd Stohlmeyer, president and chief executive officer of Grain Millers, Inc., tipped his hat to area farmers.

“We have the best growers in the world right here,” he said adding that leads to the best oats being processed.

Then Stohlmeyer turned back to the people at the facility.

“You are all the difference makers every single day. There’s a can-do attitude here,” he said.

And, then Stohlmeyer looked forward just a little.

“I’m extremely excited about the future,” he said. While noting there are of course challenges “. . . we will win in the long term. . . Oats is foundational.”