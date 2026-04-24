Yorkton Council rounded out details of the city’s 2026 property taxes at its regular meeting Monday.

“On January 26, City Council approved the 2026 Operating and 2026/2027 Capital Budgets, which include a 3.85 per cent total increase in municipal taxation revenue,” reminded Raelyn Knudson – Assessment & Taxation Manager with the city.

The increases were 2.75 per cent, allocated to departmental operations to maintain current service levels and 1.10 per cent, earmarked for capital projects to address aging infrastructure and rising construction costs.

“As a result, the City must collect an additional 3.85 per cent in taxation revenue for 2026,” said Knudson.

Each property owner’s share of taxes is based on two key factors: the City’s total budget requirements; and the total assessed value of all properties within city limits.

“This approach ensures that the cost of municipal services is distributed fairly among all property classes based on assessed value,” said Knudson.

As it stands, “65 per cent of the taxable property within City limits is Residential, with the other 35 per cent being Commercial. This distribution significantly influences how the municipal tax burden is allocated across property classes,” she added.

In addition to the mill rate the city has a base tax.

“In addition to the mill rate, the City uses a tax tool called a base tax. Base taxes ensure that all owners pay an equal share toward municipal services regardless of property assessment, allowing Council to lower the mill rate,” said Knudson.

The Residential Base Tax will be maintained at $830 per improved residential property.

Commercial Properties are not subject to base taxes in 2026.

The Recreation Services Base Tax is used to support municipal recreational facilities.

For improved residential properties it is $100 per property, while multi-units and condos are $85 per unit, both unchanged.

The Hospital Base Tax introduced in 2023 to help fund a future hospital build is $100 for improved residential properties and on commercial properties it is pro-rated based on 2.4 per cent of the commercial municipal levy.

The BID levy has a mill rate of 0.37 and the $200 base tax for properties within the BID boundary remains unchanged.

“The City aims to distribute 2026 property tax notices the week of May 11, with a payment due date of June 30. The reverse side of each tax notice will indicate the available methods of payment,” said Knudson.

Council was unanimous is passing the mill rates and associated levies.

In addition, Council passed the city’s 2026 tax exemptions and abatements.

The bylaws passed covers properties approved under construction or renovation incentive programs as offered by the Economic Development Department, totalling a municipal abatement of $73,254.18 and properties receiving abatements through individual agreements with Council. The total municipal abatement under this bylaw is $66,270.10.